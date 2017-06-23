2017's bizarre fidget spinner obsession just got even weirder. Russian daredevils took this year's top toy trend to a new extreme by engineering a spinner made out of three old cars.

A YouTube video uploaded last week by Гараж 54 shows a team working tirelessly to construct the eighth wonder of the world. The 11-minute-long masterpiece depicts the painstaking process of welding decrepit cars together to form the fidget spinner to end all fidget spinners. At least until someone makes a fidget spinner out of space shuttles or something.

By the 8-minute mark, you can see the beautiful monstrosity spin and swerve, leaving a cloud of smog in its wake.