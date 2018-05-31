Russian politicians call on Mark Zuckerberg to testify on privacy

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

Russian politicians are reportedly following their US and European counterparts in summoning Mark Zuckerberg to speak on privacy.

Senator Anton Belyakov suggested that the Facebook founder should appear at a parliamentary Hour of the Expert event, where guests address lawmakers and answer questions, according to the Moscow Times.

Belyakov suggested that Zuckerberg could offer his views on Russia's efforts to "digitize the economy," the Moscow Times reports.

"I'll issue an order. We'll try to organize his arrival," Speaker Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday.

Russia's state media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has threatened to ban Facebook over its failure to comply with a 2015 law that requires tech firms to store Russian citizens' personal data on local servers, according to the Moscow Times.

Zuckerberg managed to dodge EU lawmakers' questions when he was grilled on privacy and election meddling in Brussels last week. He also got through testifying before Congress relatively unscathed last month -- with his approach earning praise from Microsoft's president.

