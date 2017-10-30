Facebook: Russian-backed posts reached 126M during election

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

About 126 million Americans, or roughly one-third of the nation's population, were exposed to Russian-backed content on Facebook during the 2016 election, the social network told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Facebook said Russia-backed operatives published about 80,000 posts that were delivered to approximately 29 million people on the social network during a two-year period. The posts may have spread to three times that many people after the posts were shared, liked and followed by Facebook users, the company said.

The figures were provided as part of written testimony the company plans to deliver to the committee, which is investigating Russia-backed efforts to influence the 2016 US election. Facebook, along with Google and Twitter, are expected to testify before the committee on Wednesday on how foreign actors may have used social media to interfere with the election.

Facebook's disclosure marked a new turn in the high-profile Russia investigation. The committee has raised issues concerning President Donald Trump's election last year, the involvement of his children and the actions of his staff. At issue is how much the Russian government may have attempted to influence the electorate and whether Trump or anyone working for him was knowingly involved. Trump has repeatedly denied involvement.

The Russian government has denied making any attempts to influence the election.

Facebook said in September it had identified about 500 "inauthentic accounts" that bought $100,000 worth of ads that targeted highly politicized social issues such as immigration, guns and LGBT rights. Facebook said a month later that about 10 million of its users saw Russian-linked ads placed on its service during the 2016 US election campaign.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.