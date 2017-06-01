Putin hints Russian "artists" may have hacked US election

Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images

Last October, US intelligence agencies agreed: it was Russian spies who hacked the US Democratic National Committee, with an intent to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Now, after months of denials that Russia had any involvement, Russian president Vladmir Putin has reportedly suggested that Russian individuals might have indeed been behind the hacks.

During a press conference in St. Petersberg on Thursday, Putin said it was "theoretically possible" that "patriotic" individuals might have made "what they see as a fair contribution to the struggle against those who speak ill of Russia," according to a RadioFreeEurope translation.

However, Putin still insists that the Russian government didn't sponsor the cyberattacks. He cast the hackers as individuals: "Hackers are free people, just like artists who wake up in the morning in a good mood and start painting," he reportedly said.

"What's most important, and this is my deep belief, hackers can't crucially influence an election in a foreign country," he added, according to reports.

The White House, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.