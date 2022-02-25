Russia Space Agency Head Making Threats About International Space Station

NASA

For decades, the International Space Station has been a symbol of global cooperation, even among rivals and former enemies. Now Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to ensnarl the ISS's status as a neutral ground in orbit.

On Thursday, Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, unleashed a tweetstorm in response to the threat of US sanctions that could impact the space program. In the thread, Rogozin made the argument that Russia's space program has operated just fine with restrictions in place since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

He went on to point out that Russian engines help steer the ISS out of the way of space junk in orbit. But then the rant took a bizarre turn as Rogozin floated the idea of dropping the ISS on our heads should the US and other participating nations kick Russia out of the program.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe? There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours."

мусором, коим ваши талантливые бизнесмены загадили околоземную орбиту, производится исключительно двигателями российских грузовых кораблей "Прогресс МС". Если заблокируете сотрудничество с нами, кто спасёт МКС от неуправляемого схода с орбиты и падения на территорию США или... — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) February 24, 2022

Rogozin is known in space circles for this caustic and mocking tone. When sanctions against Russia were announced in 2014, he suggested NASA use a trampoline to send astronauts to orbit.

At the time the US was dependent on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to reach the International Space Station, a situation that changed with the introduction of the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle for crewed missions.

NASA sent a statement via email late Thursday in response to Rogozin's comments, saying the space agency "continues working with all our international partners, including the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station.

"The new export control measures will continue to allow US-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to the agency's support for ongoing in-orbit and ground station operations. The new export control measures will continue to allow US-Russia civil space cooperation."

After NASA announced its intention to continue business as usual with Russia in orbit, Rogozin backed off his belligerent tone, tweeting, "As diplomats say, 'our concerns have been heard'... In the meantime, we continue to analyze the new US sanctions to detail our response."

Как говорят дипломаты, "наши озабоченности услышаны". @NASA подтвердило свою готовность и дальше сотрудничать с @roscosmos по #МКС.

Тем временем, продолжаем анализировать новые санкции США для детализации нашего ответа. — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) February 25, 2022

There are currently two Russian cosmonauts living on the ISS, alongside four American astronauts and the European Space Agency's Matthias Maurer from Germany.

Next month, three more Russian cosmonauts are set to launch to the ISS. Shortly thereafter, the two cosmonauts currently on board and one NASA astronaut will return to Earth in a Russian capsule, touching down in Kazakhstan.