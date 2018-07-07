Russia loses to Croatia, and Twitter users Putin their best jokes

Getty Images

Host country Russia was knocked out of the World Cup on Saturday after a dramatic match that went to penalty kicks, and Croatia fans weren't the only ones who were exuberant.

For some Twitter users, Russia's loss was all about Russian president Vladimir Putin. Wrote one, "Putin is looking into Croatia's next elections and how he can help."

#RussiaVsCroatia going to penalties.....

Putin is looking into Croatia's next elections and how he can help. — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) July 7, 2018

if Croatia wins today expect Putin to respond by attacking Croatian elections. Im kidding, Putin was going to attack Croatia no matter what — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 7, 2018

#RUSCRO When you realise you wasted all that bribe money😂 pic.twitter.com/HL7R7lKk09 — Carsontuwei🇰🇪 (@carsontuwei) July 7, 2018

Population 4.1 million.



Injured keeper.



Hostile crowd.



Fear of revenge murder from Putin.



Fuck it. We are Croatia. 🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼 — Chip Reiderson (@ChipReiderson) July 7, 2018

#RUSCRO I need all the codes to lunch the missile trump



Okay Putin check your mails

Make sure Croatia don’t find out it was me who gave If to you pic.twitter.com/EntXP4zNyP — Axe Tee Mabuza (@AxeTee02) July 7, 2018

“Yes, all of them, and their families, and their pets”. #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/GG4Efg5Dbw — John Sz (Texas Ram) (@Turnstile49) July 7, 2018

RIP to the referees who will die next week of a mysterious “nerve gas” attack#RUSCRO — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) July 7, 2018

To the “don’t mix football with politics” crowd: the second Russian equaliser against Croatia was scored by a Brazilian who was only cleared to play for the national team when Putin personally intervened #CRORUS — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) July 7, 2018

As far as the game itself, watchers marveled at Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subašić, who suffered an apparent hamstring injury yet kept playing.

Last minute drama! Subasic is injured, but #CRO have no more subs to use until extra time. This #WorldCup it has everything — COPA90 (@COPA90) July 7, 2018

Subašić is the Definition of a warrior. Pulled a Hamstring Injury, Made vital Saves , and managed to go through penalties with a Croatian Win Tonight! #WorldCup18 #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/aZ0SkWT0gu — Muhammad Saleh (@MuhammadSuarez7) July 7, 2018

So let me get this straight:

Our goalkeeper gets injured.

We have run out of subs.

Lovren needs to do goalkeepers job.

And our goalkeeper Subašić STILL saves a crucial penalty in the shootout.

Lost for words. — Matt 🇭🇷 (@AnthonyMattial) July 7, 2018

Dear #ENG , if you think it's "coming home", you will have to go through Danijel Subašić at some point. Not happening as long as he's breathing.#CRO — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) July 7, 2018

If they don’t built Subašić a statute in Zagreb, it will be a tragedy. — A (@Captain_AMIRica) July 7, 2018

Subasic carrying on after pulling a muscle ? pic.twitter.com/1K8DHlbSBI — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) July 7, 2018

SUBAŠIĆ IS NOT HUMAN. THEY HAVE BEEN PLAYING FOR THREE DAYS ANS HE IS JUMPING LIKE A PUMA. #CRO — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) July 7, 2018

Subasic has done well for someone who died a half hour ago. — Lady Doritos (@knitmeg) July 7, 2018

I'll lend Subasic my legs to get through this ? — Jian (@jianc14) July 7, 2018

More memes, more cheers, more tears will come next week, when France plays Belgium on Tuesday, and England takes on Croatia on Wednesday. The winners of those games advance to the final, set for Sunday, July 15.