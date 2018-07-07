CNET también está disponible en español.

Russia loses to Croatia, and Twitter users Putin their best jokes

The host country was eliminated Saturday, and social media thinks Putin is busily Googling Croatia's next election.

Russia vs Croatia : Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Croatia says, "Yes!"

Host country Russia was knocked out of the World Cup on Saturday after a dramatic match that went to penalty kicks, and Croatia fans weren't the only ones who were exuberant.

For some Twitter users, Russia's loss was all about Russian president Vladimir Putin. Wrote one, "Putin is looking into Croatia's next elections and how he can help."

As far as the game itself, watchers marveled at Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subašić, who suffered an apparent hamstring injury yet kept playing.

More memes, more cheers, more tears will come next week, when France plays Belgium on Tuesday, and England takes on Croatia on Wednesday. The winners of those games advance to the final, set for Sunday, July 15.

