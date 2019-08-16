Enlarge Image Roscosmos

If the robopocalypse ever breaks out on Earth, at least the residents of the International Space Station should be safe. Or will they? Russian space agency Roscomos has just packed up Skybot F-850, an unsettling humanoid robot, for shipment to the ISS next week.

Skybot's nickname is Fedor. He's probably best known for starring in a Russian video in 2017 while wielding two handguns like a robo-Clint Eastwood.

Fedor has his own Twitter account, which delivers tweets in Russian from the robot's perspective. Somehow this comes off as more menacing than cute. You can check out Fedor in action in a video showing the robot moving in response to his human operator.

Робот Skybot F-850, который в эти дни готовится на Байконуре к полету на МКС, получил устойчивую к радиации электронику и "голос" для общения с космонавтами. В космос робот отправится 22 августа, а вернется 7 сентября. pic.twitter.com/WfT5lLsoXX — РОСКОСМОС ТВ (@tvroscosmos) August 8, 2019

Fedor's space experience is likely to be fairly brief. The robot is scheduled to launch on an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS late on Aug. 21 and return to Earth on Sept. 7, said Russian news agency TASS.

Roscosmos director general Dmitry Rogozin tweeted a pretty fab promo video for Fedor's journey, complete with a soundtrack reminiscent of an '80s action movie.

Cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Alexander Skvortsov are currently on board the station along with astronauts from NASA and ESA. The Russian crew members will greet Fedor and test how the robot works in microgravity.

Fedor could one day be destined for a career as a space explorer if he doesn't end up heading in a Robocop direction instead.