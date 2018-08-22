CNET también está disponible en español.

Russia has a Google Pixel 3 XL and is leaking literally everything

Notch display, USB-C, Wireless charging, no headphone jack, camera samples, there's not much left to hide.

This may be the Pixel 3 XL straight from the box.

 Rozetked

Seems like the Google Pixel 3 XL is out of the bag, and there's no putting it back now.

A Russian blogger apparently got his hands on a Pixel 3 XL, which isn't expected to release until sometime in October. In the meantime, the blogger is sharing a ton of details about the unreleased phone. Exposing everything from the phone's design, what comes in the box with it, its lack of headphone jack, the display notch and wireless charging.

If you look closely at the label on the headphone jack adapter you'll see it reads "DVT Samples" which could mean that the leaked Pixel is a Design Verification Test model -- an early sample that probably wasn't intended to leave the company. The Pixel headphones included in the box also have the email address for someone at Google.

The front of the phone.

 Rozetked
The back of the phone (note the Google logo).

 Rozetked
No headphone jack on the bottom, the included headphones are USB-C.

 Rozetked

This leak may be just the tip of the iceberg, we're digging through the photos now for more info.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing...

