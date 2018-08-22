Russia has a Google Pixel 3 XL and is leaking literally everything

Enlarge Image Rozetked

Seems like the Google Pixel 3 XL is out of the bag, and there's no putting it back now.

A Russian blogger apparently got his hands on a Pixel 3 XL, which isn't expected to release until sometime in October. In the meantime, the blogger is sharing a ton of details about the unreleased phone. Exposing everything from the phone's design, what comes in the box with it, its lack of headphone jack, the display notch and wireless charging.

If you look closely at the label on the headphone jack adapter you'll see it reads "DVT Samples" which could mean that the leaked Pixel is a Design Verification Test model -- an early sample that probably wasn't intended to leave the company. The Pixel headphones included in the box also have the email address for someone at Google.

Rozetked

Rozetked

Rozetked

This leak may be just the tip of the iceberg, we're digging through the photos now for more info.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing...