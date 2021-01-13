Donald Trump impeached CES 2021 Day 2 recap Stimulus check details Sea shanties Cadillac's eVTOL air taxi Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check

Every Galaxy S21 spec rumor we've heard: Battery, price, size and more

These are the major specs for Samsung's next flagship phone lineup, the Galaxy S21, according to rumors.

Listen
- 03:46
samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-5g8331

The Galaxy S21 is rumored to have the same camera specs as the Galaxy S20, pictured here.

 Angela Lang/CNET
This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

Samsung is likely to reveal its latest Galaxy S21 phone on Jan. 14, at the 2021 Samsung Unpacked event on the last day of CES (here's how to watch the event live). The flagship phone is expected to cost less than its predecessors, and include new camera and video capabilities, along with 5G

The Galaxy S21 phones follow the release of several other Galaxy phones in 2020, including the $100 Galaxy A01, the $600 Galaxy S20 FE, the $800 Galaxy S20 and the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. The price of the S21 is anticipated to drop from last year after Samsung struggled to sell its pricey smartphones during the pandemic, and lost ground to Huawei and Apple

Read more: Every Samsung Galaxy S21 rumor we've heard so far

While we expect Samsung to launch three different S21 models, an extensive leak from Android Police documents almost the entire spec sheet for all three phones. And a more recent leak, this one from tipster Evan Blass showing promotional slides, corroborates much of this spec speculation. Here's every spec rumor based on those leaks and others we've heard about the upcoming Galaxy S21 phone models we expect to see at Samsung Unpacked this month. 

Galaxy S21

  • Price: $850-$899
  • Size: 6.2-inches
  • Colors: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray and Phantom White
  • Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
  • Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
  • CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Plus

  • Price: $1,050-$1,099
  • Size: 6.7-inches
  • Colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violet
  • Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
  • Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
  • CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
  • Battery: 4,800 mAh
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Price: $1,250-$1,299
  • Size: 6.8-inches
  • Colors: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver
  • Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
  • Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
  • CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor; 3X Optical: 10MP; 10X Optical: 10MP

The Ultra model may also come with a stylus, replacing the Galaxy Note line, according to a Reuters report. A December Samsung blog post also confirmed that aspects of the Note experience would be coming to other devices, and the Evan Blass leak showed S Pen support for the S21 Ultra, though the stylus will allegedly be sold separately.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 rumors:

Now playing: Watch this: End of the line for the Galaxy Note?
4:57

CES

See All