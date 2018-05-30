Rumored Motorola One Power could be the next Android notch phone

AndroidHeadlines

Another day, another Android phone with a notch.

A rumored upcoming Motorola phone called the Motorola One Power will feature a near bezel-less display with a notch at the top and a vertical dual-camera setup, said Android Headlines, which cited unnamed sources. It also would mark the return to use of the Motorola brand -- instead of Moto -- since Lenovo purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in October 2014.

The One Power is expected to run on Android One, according to AndroidHeadlines. Android One is a nearly stock version of the Android OS initially made for developing countries like India, Indonesia and the Philippines, but has made its way to the US starting with the Moto X4 last year. The One Power is also expected to be released in the US.