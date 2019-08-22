Rumored iPhone 11 might have new 'shatter-resistance' tech

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is expected to unveil its 2019 iPhones next month. As we get closer to September, rumors continue to pour out about the iPhone 11, as well as possible updates for the iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod speaker.

Apple's next iPhones are expected to look a lot like the current ones, but the new high-end models may get a matte finish in some colors and new "shatter-resistance technology" that helps them hold up better when dropped, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. Apple has also reportedly upped the water resistance for its new iPhones, which may "allow them to be submerged under water far longer than the 30-minute rating on the current iPhones."

The Bloomberg report also appears to back up previous rumors we've heard about the new iPhones. Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones next month (our bet is on Tuesday, Sept. 10) This will include iPhone 11 Pro models to succeed the iPhone XS and XS Max, according to Bloomberg, as well as a follow up to the iPhone XR. The company has traditionally reserved the "Pro" designation for its highest-end products, suggesting we could see its most premium iPhone. The new iPhones are also rumored to have more advanced cameras, faster chips, the next version of the operating system (that's iOS 13) and perhaps new colors.

Apple's iPad Pro is also getting an upgraded camera and faster processor, according to Bloomberg. Apple is also reportedly working on new AirPods -- with features like water resistance and noise cancellation -- and a cheaper version of its HomePod speaker, which currently costs $300. Both the new AirPods and the cheaper HomePod could launch next year, according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

