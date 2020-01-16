Rumored Huawei Mate XS will be cheaper and smaller, report says

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei's rumored Mate XS foldable phone could be cheaper, smaller and tougher than the Huawei Mate X, according to a report. The cost will be lower because foldable screens are now easier to manufacture, TechRadar reported Thursday citing Chinese news site Yesky, which quoted supply chain sources.

Despite a smaller phone, the screen on the Huawei Mate XS could still be the same 8-inch size as the current foldable phone from the Chinese tech giant, TechRadar said, citing Chinese news site MyDrivers.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Folding wars: Huawei's Mate X vs Samsung's Galaxy Fold

Huawei's foldable 5G Mate X phone launched in October in China. The company could be announcing the successor during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 next month in Barcelona.

Huawei sold almost 7 million 5G phones last year in spite of being blacklisted in the US in May. At the same time, President Donald Trump signed an executive order essentially banning the company from US communications networks in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.