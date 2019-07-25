Rumored Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is coming to Verizon, leak shows

Winfuture

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 will make its official debut on Aug. 7. Now leaked Verizon promotional materials appear to confirm there'll also be a Note 10 Plus variant of the phone with 5G. Along with seemingly confirming the more powerful variant of the phone, the carrier appears to have a promotion that will give away the base Galaxy Note 10 at no extra cost.

An image of a Verizon Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G promotion appeared on the tech leaks site Slashleaks on Thursday. According to the material, the carrier will have the Note Plus 5G available for preorder, although no date is provided. It also says "pre-order today and get a Note 10 free" with an asterisk and "With Unlimited" in the fine print.

Rumors circulated in the previous months of multiple versions of the Note 10 including a pro or plus version. An image posted on Twitter in June showed the boot-up screen for the Note 10 Plus, but there are still no details of what upgrades this variant will have over the base model.

During the company's earnings call in April, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg confirmed a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 will be available to go along with the Galaxy S10 5G, which released in May. The carrier's 5G network went up in St. Paul on July 18, and it plans to spread its coverage to 30 cities by the end of 2019.

Verizon and Samsung didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

