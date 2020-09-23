Rumored Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of Amazon event

WinFuture

Amazon is holding a virtual event on Thursday, where the retail giant is expected to show off new hardware and services. We may be getting an early peek at one of those devices: a new Fire TV Stick Lite.

The Fire TV Stick Lite will replace Amazon's $40 TV streaming dongle, which came out in 2019 and is currently unavailable, and include an updated Alexa voice remote, according to reports from German tech site WinFuture and tech blog ZatzNotFunny. While the physical HDMI dongle appears similar to the earlier generation, it's unclear what the specifications are, the included remote reportedly features a new TV button and does away with volume and power controls. It's unclear how much the new device will cost, but it'll likely be less than Amazon's $50 Fire TV Stick 4K.

Amazon hasn't said what will be the focus of its launch event, but potential hardware updates include a rumored Wi-Fi 6 version of the Eero mesh router and other updates to its Fire TV streaming lineup. It's also possible that we'll hear more about Amazon's plans for Prime Day, which CNET reported will kick off on Oct. 13 after being postponed earlier this summer.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.