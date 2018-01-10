If you live a rough-and-tumble kind of lifestyle, the Cat S41 is a rugged phone with some genuinely interesting features.

First, this thing looks like it's built like a tank. It's heavy, thick, and is drop-proof for up to 6 feet, ot 1.8 meters. It's also fully waterproof. You can dunk it for 6.5 feet, or 2 meters, for up to an hour. It's resistant to shock, dust, vibration, humidity, the whole 9 shebang.

In fact, Cat is so confident in the phone's badassery that it included an underwater camera mode, so you can snap shots with the phone fully submerged. Most phones can't do that reliably, even if they're water-resistant. And if you're wearing gloves or your hands are wet, no problem. Cat promises the screen won't wig out on you.

But maybe the best thing about this phone is that you can use its enormous 5,000mAh battery to charge another phone -- say your buddy needs a top up and you have plenty to spare. You can even set a limit so the other phone doesn't go all vampire-like and suck down all your battery reserves.

It's not going to be the highest-end phone ever; that's not really its job. You do get a 5-inch display, a 13MP camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera. There's 32GB of internal storage and Android Nougat software onboard.

Announced in October, you can buy it in the US for $449 from Amazon, Best Buy, New Egg, B&H and Catphones.com.