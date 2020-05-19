Ruby Rose unexpectedly leaves Batwoman TV series on The CW

The CW

Now this is a superhero cliffhanger. Ruby Rose, who plays the lead role of Kate Kane in the DC Comics TV series Batwoman, has left the show after just one season.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement on Tuesday. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

When Rose was cast as Batwoman for the series in 2018, not all superhero fans were happy with the decision. Rose quit Twitter after being harassed by angry Batwoman fans who didn't think she was the best fit for the role.

No official reason has been given by Rose, Warner Bros. or The CW about Rose's departure from the show. According to a report from Deadline on Tuesday, the unexpected exit is "not related to the stunt injury she sustained during filming of season one" in 2019 in which Rose needed emergency surgery.

Berlanti Productions and WBTV confirmed to CNET sister site GameSpot on Tuesday that the Kate Kane/Batwoman role will be recast, and that both companies are "firmly committed" to Batwoman's future.

The CW and DC Comics didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Season 2 of Batwoman is supposed to debut on The CW in January 2021, but that could change with production delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.