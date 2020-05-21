Ruby Rose may have left CW Batwoman show due to long working hours

The CW

Now this is a superhero cliffhanger. Ruby Rose, who plays the lead role of Kate Kane in the DC Comics TV series Batwoman, has left the show after just one season. Her decision stemmed from unhappiness over long working hours, according to Variety.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement on Tuesday. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

When Rose was cast as Batwoman for the series in 2018, not all superhero fans were happy with the decision. Rose quit Twitter after being harassed by angry Batwoman fans who didn't think she was the best fit for the role.

Melissa Benoist/Instagram

The unexpected exit was "not related to the stunt injury she sustained during filming of season one" in 2019 in which Rose needed emergency surgery, Deadline reported on Tuesday. According to Variety, which cited multiple unnamed sources, Rose's unhappiness over the long working hours led to friction on the set.

Berlanti Productions and WBTV confirmed to CNET sister site GameSpot on Tuesday that the Kate Kane/Batwoman role will be recast, and that both companies are "firmly committed" to Batwoman's future.

Neither DC Comics, Warner Bros. nor Rose's reps immediately responded to requests for comment.

Season 2 of Batwoman is supposed to debut on The CW in January 2021, but that could change with production delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.