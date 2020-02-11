Royole brings FlexPai 2 foldable phone launch forward as it drops out of MWC

Sarah Tew/CNET

Our first glimpse of Royole's latest foldable phone, the FlexPai 2, is coming sooner than expected as the company confirmed on Tuesday that it's joining the growing list of exhibitors that won't be attending MWC later this month. Instead, the company intends to show off the phone ahead of time -- although hasn't shared exact details at this stage of when that will be.

"With the safety and wellbeing of our employees, partners and customers being our first priority, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw our attendance from MWC this year," said Bill Liu, founder and CEO of Royole Corporation in a statement. "It is a shame we are unable to participate in MWC 2020 and use this platform to showcase a new ground-breaking foldable phone, the FlexPai 2, instead we will announce it to the world soon prior to MWC."

Royole joins Cisco, Intel, MediaTek, Vivo and Facebook in deciding to withdraw from the show on Tuesday, which are all part of a larger group of companies who believe it's not worth the risk to attend due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Coronavirus is currently the dominant topic of conversation around the mobile show this year ahead of trends such as foldable phones and 5G. First disclosed in late December, the virus has infected over 42,000 people and killed over 1,000 as of Feb. 11. Companies including Apple, Google and Nintendo have closed offices, limited business travel and faced supply chain disruptions.

The GSMA, the organization that runs MWC, said it will have additional medical personnel on-site. It will also put other measures in place to reduce the risks posed by the disease, including a no-handshake policy. In spite of assurances from the GSMA, many companies have decided it's not worth risking the health of their employees to attend. At the time of writing, the show is otherwise going ahead as planned, with updates issued daily via the official MWC site.