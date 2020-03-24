Royale FlexPai 2 foldable phone specs, revealed

Chinese vendor Royale gave us a sneak peak of what to expect from its second foldable phone, the FlexPai 2, claiming it'll deliver on "significant improvements in every possible way." The new handset will feature a 7.8-inch screen, the newest Snapdragon 865 chipset, a Kyro 585 processor, high-speed LPDDR5 RAM, and 5G capability for nine different bands covering regions like the US, Europe, and China, according to Bill Liu, co-founder & CEO of Royale.
Along with a new "wearproof" and "mechanically robust" hinge called the "Super Seamless & Stepless Hinge running on the back of the device, the FlexPai 2 will also feature a "thinner and lighter" design than its predecessor, Liu said.
The specs were revealed on Tuesday at an event focused on the announcement of its third-generation Cicada Wing display. Royale's new flexible screen will first make an appearance on the FlexPai 2, before it appears on the handsets of partners like ZTE.
Royale put itself on the global map at CES 2019 when it became one of the world's first companies to release a foldable smartphone, beating both Samsung and Huawei to the punch with its FlexPai phone. That handset features a bendable 7.8-inch AMOLED screen that's made out of flexible plastic and has a 1440p resolution, and can be closed like a book. But the original FlexPai also suffers from a clunky, prototype-like design and an unimpressive user-interface. Since then, it has mostly been forgotten after rivals like Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy Fold and Z-Flip phones and the Huawei Mate XS quickly launched their own foldable phones complete with far superior performance, features and design.
The FlexPai 2 will not be officially unveiled until next quarter, Royale said.
