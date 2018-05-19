CNET también está disponible en español.

Culture

Missed the royal wedding? Relive it in seconds

Scan these GIFs for a super quick recap of the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became husband and wife in Windsor, England.

You might have heard some guy named Harry married some girl named Meghan on Saturday. Too busy to keep up with their itty bitty celebration? Not interested in every detail on the dress, tiara, flowers and attendants, but want enough info to hold your own with co-workers on Monday morning? Watch a replay, or get an even faster recap of the highlights here: 

Celebs arrive, wearing hats

Meghan and her train, on time 

Bride, unveiled

Bishop Michael Curry's speech

It's official 

Greeting onlookers

SNL wastes no time

