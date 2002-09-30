Roxio updates CD-burning software

Software maker Roxio announced the release Monday of a new version of its Easy CD Creator application for burning music and data discs. Easy CD Creator 5.3 Platinum includes support for DVD recording, enhanced support for popular models of CD and DVD recording drives and support for the MP3Pro format. The software is available now as a free upgrade for current customers using Version 5 or a $100 purchase for new users.
