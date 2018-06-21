When ABC cancelled the Roseanne reboot after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about a former Obama aide in May, it looked like the show's cast wouldn't get another opportunity to make fans laugh.
Now, thanks to ABC, the Conners will get a second chance. ABC has given a series order to The Conners -- a spin-off TV show about a working-class family starring original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman -- but minus Barr.
Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the spin-off, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.
"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience," ABC cast members Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson, and Fishman said in a joint statement on Variety.
"We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today."
The Conners is slated to debut this fall with a 10 episode season, and take over the 8 p.m. Tuesday time period on ABC that was previously reserved for Roseanne.
