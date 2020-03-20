Rosario Dawson reportedly cast as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus

A fan favorite character from the wider Star Wars universe could be joining The Mandalorian for season 2, according to a report Friday from Slashfilm. The site reports actress Rosario Dawson will be playing Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's Jedi padawan apprentice, and a character who has only appeared on animated shows before. Ahsoka Tano has been seen on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, where she is voiced by Ashley Eckstein.
A representative for Disney said any casting news would have to come from StarWars.com. Representatives for Lucasfilm and Dawson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Back in 2017, a fan on Twitter asked Dawson to play Ahsoka in a Star Wars movie, and she replied "Ummmm... yes please?!" (The original fan request is no longer on Twitter, but Dawson's response is.)
Ahsoka Tano has a Mandalorian connection already. Dave Filoni, co-creator of the animated character, is a director, writer and executive producer on the popular Disney Plus show, whose blockbuster character The Child, aka Baby Yoda, was Disney Plus' first breakout star.
The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter who develops a father-son relationship with The Child, an adorable infant creature he was supposed to turn over to a client.
Rosario Dawson has starred in such films as Rent, Sin City, Clerks II and Men in Black II. Her television resume includes playing Claire Temple in a series of Marvel shows, including Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and The Defenders.
