Many of us have grown up with Ron Howard, from his Opie days on "The Andy Griffith Show" through "Happy Days," "Arrested Development," his directing career and more. Yes, he's an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, but he's also Opie, and Richie, and Steve from "American Graffiti," and that guy from that one "Love, American Style" episode. Many directors are just names to most of us, but Howard is a face, a voice and a life.

So when it was announced Thursday that he'd be directing the Han Solo solo film, after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's departure, it kinda felt like Lucasfilm had handed the directing reins over to everyone's little brother.

Naturally, Happy Days came to social media snarksters, right up until the joke jumped the shark.

I have some concerns about Ron Howard's suggested changes pic.twitter.com/2QVVFTpP5T — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 22, 2017

There were "Arrested Development" jokes...

Me: "It's true. All of it."

Ron Howard Narrator: "It wasn't." pic.twitter.com/54VxTzgIlp — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) June 22, 2017

Darth Vader: "Han, I am your father."

Ron Howard voice: "He wasn't." — Mr. Jackpots (@changingmyplea) June 22, 2017

Phil Lord and Chris Miller: It's so nice how we're in charge of our own Star Wars movie.

[Ron Howard voice]: They weren't https://t.co/22059PoFaO — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) June 22, 2017

Han Solo: "I made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs."

Ron Howard voiceover: "He didn't." — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) June 22, 2017

If Ron Howard directs 'Han Solo,' I need him to also narrate it Arrested Development-style. pic.twitter.com/CvaYC4eXRI — Carlin! (@nerdlunch) June 21, 2017

LUKE SKYWALKER: "I got him! I got him!"



HAN SOLO: "Great, kid. Don't get cocky."



NARRATOR: "He did get cocky." https://t.co/xH4DkjH8kn — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 22, 2017

I think we reached peak "Ron Howard Narrates" jokes.



Ron Howard Narrating: They hadn't. — Anthony (@anthonytaylor_) June 22, 2017

Disney, to Ron Howard: "Here's some money. Go direct a Star War." pic.twitter.com/gDHYFdm5GR — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) June 22, 2017

*ukulele music*

Ron Howard: Now the story of a wayward smuggler lost amongst the stars... pic.twitter.com/Ch23EN0WAh — Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) June 22, 2017

Here is a quick preview of Ron Howard's previous work with #starwars.



Will Michael Cera get a role in the Hans Solo movie?@RealRonHoward pic.twitter.com/NzUcaamuJC — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 22, 2017

"Happy Days" jokes...

#Breaking Ron Howard will digitally de-age Henry Winkler to play Han Solo's brother, Fonz Solo. pic.twitter.com/9jdX21llOf — The Studio Exec (@studioexec1) June 22, 2017

Ron Howard is talking over directing #HanSolo

Happy Days!!! pic.twitter.com/SmNEYFqEtY — collie ennis (@collieennis) June 22, 2017

I can think of no one better than Richie Cunningham to take over a story that's basically the Fonz in space. #RonHoward #HanSolo — Baz McAlister (@bazmcalister) June 22, 2017

At some point in the film, someone has to turn to young Han and exclaim, "You're such a Potsie!" Otherwise, what's the point... https://t.co/S3FgmKcA9y — Anthony Sacramone (@amsacramone) June 22, 2017

And "Andy Griffith Show" jokes.

Did Disney come to Ron Howard and plead, "Help us, Opie Wan Kenobi!" Ha ha ha... (gets pushed off footbridge by Kylo Ren, dies, deservedly). — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) June 22, 2017

tfw you gotta swing in and finish a 75% done Star Wars movie and you still hate Aunt Bee's pickles pic.twitter.com/N6O02ma8j0 — Joe Fourhman (@fourhman) June 22, 2017

Ron Howard: "Hold my beer, Aunt Bee. I got this." #HanSolo — Sandy Sternshein (@mindfuljogger) June 22, 2017

Richie, er, Opie, er, Howard is reportedly getting right down to work. The Hollywood Reporter says he "is considered to be a safe choice to complete the task, someone who will ably finish the movie while being a calming presence on set."

The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Emilia Clarke, and is scheduled for release in May 2018.

