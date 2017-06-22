Ron Howard reportedly steps in as Han Solo director

Tony Barson

Days after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller departed as directors of Lucasfilm's upcoming Han Solo movie, reports are emerging that Ron Howard will take over in their stead.

The initial news comes by way of The Hollywood Reporter, which says that an official announcement is slated for later this morning. Lord and Miller were reportedly let go after four and a half months of filming due to creative differences with Lucasfilm and with veteran screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

Howard, who won an Academy Award in 2002 for directing "A Beautiful Mind," has a history with Star Wars creator George Lucas that dates all the way back to 1973, when Howard appeared in Lucas' film "American Graffiti." Howard also directed the Lucas-produced 1988 fantasy film "Willow" and says he turned down the director's chair for "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace," calling the project "too daunting."

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

