Ron Howard describes 'chaotic' first day on Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars story had a rough ride in terms of its production, with Ron Howard replacing Phil Lord and Christopher Miller halfway through shooting as a result of "creative differences".

Howard recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote the movie, and talked about his first day on set.

"It was chaotic," he told Colbert. "I was anxious and pumped up."

Howard described the first scene he was involved with, a complex action shot on a beautiful set with a huge number of actors.

"I organised this very complicated shot and it took a long time to get it together and the actors were pulling hard to make it happen... Lando flips the blaster to Han and it swings around and the camera move is perfect and it all went beautifully and I felt great about it.

"But here's this amazing thing that happened. Let me just tell you -- when you get a fist bump and a full body hug from Chewbacca? It's an experience I wish every movie maker could have.

"I was in the galaxy far away," he added, "but it was gonna be OK."

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theatres on May 25, 2018.

