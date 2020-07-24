Romola Garai's chilling horror film Amulet is about being trapped in a house

Nick Wall

You likely know Romola Garai from her roles in films like Atonement, Amazing Grace and Glorious 39, as well as the BBC mini-series Emma and The Hour. She's been nominated for a BAFTA and two Golden Globe awards. Earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, Garai premiered the horror film Amulet, which she wrote and directed. Amulet is both a chilling and striking horror movie that marks Garai's debut as a feature filmmaker.

In a new episode of the I'm So Obsessed podcast on CNET, Garai talks about Amulet's release in theaters and video-on-demand on Friday and what it must be like for people who've been stuck at home (pretty much all of us these days) to watch a horror film about a person confined to a house.

"It's the idea of being in an enclosed space and that space being kind of a threat to you," said Garai. "You endlessly replay your life and every decision that you've ever made in your life, because you're suddenly confined in a way that you wouldn't be otherwise. People will relate to the idea of having to reevaluate yourself as a human being and look at yourself."

During our wide-ranging interview, we discuss how Amulet flips expectations of a horror film. Garai also discusses why social distancing will make period films near impossible to shoot and her time working with the late Patrick Swayze on the film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.

Listen to my entire conversation with Garai on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.