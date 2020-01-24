CNET también está disponible en español.

Rolls-Royce is reportedly building mini nuclear reactors

The modular power stations could provide power to the UK by 2029.

Rolls-Royce is working on a series of mini nuclear reactors that could generate power in the UK by 2029, BBC reported Friday. According to the BBC report, the 10 to 15 small modular reactors will be installed in Wales or Cumbria.

The reactors are around 1.5 acres big, and lower cost than traditional nuclear power plants due to having modular parts, the report said.

"The trick is to have prefabricated parts where we use advanced digital welding methods and robotic assembly and then parts are shipped to site and bolted together," Paul Stein, Rolls-Royce CTO, told the BBC.

Rolls-Royce Holdings didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

