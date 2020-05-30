Roll on up to save up to $120 on a Segway scooter or self-balancing transporter

Deal Savings Price





Some retailers are seeing a spike in scooter sales. Why would that be? Well, during the current pandemic, personal transports are a great way to get around town while practicing social distancing in the open air -- something many of us are getting all too little of these days. So rather than driving a mile to the grocery store to see if it has any yeast packets (spoiler alert: probably not), hop on an electric scooter instead.

Wellbots is leaning into the surge in scooter sales by offering discounts on a handful of Segway Ninebot models. Depending on the model, you can save as much as $120 on an electric scooter or $70 on a Segway Ninebot S, a two-wheeled self-balancing transporter. Here are the details.

Segway The Segway ES4 Electric Scooter is billed as an offroad scooter, equipped with front and rear shock absorbers for a smoother ride over uneven terrain and at higher speeds. Packing both an internal and external rechargeable battery, it has a top speed of about 19 mph and a range of an impressive 28 miles. You can save $120 on the ES4 when you apply coupon code CNETRIDE at checkout.

Segway The Segway ES2 Electric Scooter is a speedy scooter that's ideal for commuters and quick trips to pick up groceries or take-out from the neighborhood stores. It offers a top speed of 15.5 mph and a range of 15 miles. It weighs 27 pounds and folds up so you can carry it onto mass transit, fit in a car trunk or store it in the corner of your coat closet. You can save $100 on the ES2 when you apply coupon code CNETSCOOT at checkout.

Segway The Segway Ninebot S is most like the first self-balancing Segways you recall from the early 2000s. A true self-balancing transporter, it's easy to ride -- just step on and lean to control it, using your knees to influence the steering column -- that think that looks like a seat but isn't. You can save $70 on the Ninebnot S when you apply coupon code CNETROAD at checkout.

