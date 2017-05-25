Roll for initiative: Girt by CNET podcast 111

Enlarge Image Wizards of the Coast

Ahead of the big live announcement of Dungeons & Dragons' new storyline, we chat with Mike Mearls, the lead designer on the granddaddy of tabletop role-playing games.

Talking design, appeal, direction of the game and a few anecdotes for good measure, 40 years of D&D is crammed into half an hour.

That live announcement will take place on a big livestream on the first weekend of June and include live games from Critical Role and Australian dungeon delvers, Dragon Friends.

For more details on the Stream of Annihilation, check out the Dungeons and Dragons website.

You can tune in to watch the stream on June 3 and 4, from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. AEST (June 2 and 3 is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT) on the D&D twitch channel.

Girt by CNET podcast 111 Your browser does not support the audio element.

