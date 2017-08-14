I've reviewed pretty much every streamer you can buy right now, and my current favorite is the Roku Streaming Stick. And now it's cheaper than ever.

Roku has dropped the price from $50 to $40, as Cord Cutters News notes, and the price drop appears to be permanent.

The USB stick-sized device serves up Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and thousands of other apps quickly and easily, and fits discreetly behind your TV. It's fast enough compared to the $30 Roku Express to be easily worth the price difference, and a better value, especially now, than Roku's 4K boxes like the $70 Premiere.

Unlike the $35 Chromecast, it includes a real remote and on-screen menus, and can stream Amazon video. I also like Roku better than the $40 Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote because its interface doesn't favor one content provider over another.

The Roku stick is almost 16 months old, but it's still a current product. I reached out to Roku to confirm whether the new price is permanent, and whether it presages a new streaming device. I'll update this article when I hear back.