Roku soundbar 2-for-1: Enhance your TV's sound and add a streaming media player for $150

Roku

As Cheapskate Rick Broida has mentioned many times, a soundbar is an easy way to amp up the sound quality in your home theater, because the speakers built into your TV are objectively terrible. You don't even need to tell me what brand or model TV you have; I already know that the speakers are terrible. A soundbar sets up easily and delivers the left- and right-channel stereo audio along with center channel dialog. Earlier today, Rick told you about a deal on a soundbar for $100, but I want to offer an alternative I like better: Right now you can get the . That's $30 off the usual, and the all-time low price for this model.

This affordable soundbar upgrades your TV from two different vectors at once. First, sound: The 32-inch-long frame includes four 2.3-inch full-range drivers, and connects to your TV via an HDMI ARC port. It also includes a USB and optical connection should you need them,and Bluetooth for playing music from nearby mobile devices. If you want to go all-in on the Roku ecosystem, you can add the optional surround speakers and subwoofer, which collectively will add another $330 to the cost of your home theater sound system.

Second, the real magic here is that this isn't just a soundbar; it's also a Roku streaming media player that supports 4K and HDR10. Roku is the gold standard among streaming media and smart TV interfaces, so getting a Roku with this soundbar is not an insignificant bonus.

Want to know how the system stacks up? Be sure to read the CNET review of the Roku Smart Soundbar.

Now playing: Watch this: Roku smart sound bar improves your TV’s audio and apps