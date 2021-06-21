Roku Prime Day best deals: Save $31 on Roku Ultra and more

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has kicked off and, if you're looking to buy a device from Roku, there are some amazing deals on right now.

All of the devices highlighted below are simple ways to upgrade older TVs with the latest streaming services. Some are at or near all-time low prices, including a $10 discount on the Roku Express 4K Plus and $31 off of Roku's higher end streaming devices.

We'll keep updating this post as prices and availability of the deals fluctuate.

Deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest Roku is our new go-to streaming pick. This is the best way to deliver a full range of streaming channels (including plenty of free content) to any TV, up to and including 4K HDR picture quality on compatible televisions. And now it's 25% off -- the best price we've seen since it first went on sale a few months ago.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2020 Roku Ultra offers a significant upgrade over other Roku devices with both a remote finder and a wired Ethernet port. Picture quality is as good as ever with Dolby Vision support, and it's quicker than other Ultras too, thanks to its superfast processor. It's back down to $69, which is a great price if you want those extras. Read our Roku Ultra 2020 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Although the Roku Express 4K Plus is our new favorite, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is still great. The two are basically identical aside from design, although the Express 4K Plus does support an optional Ethernet adapter. Both offer hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-control remote, as well as 4K HDR and Apple AirPlay. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Expired deals: May return for Prime Day

Roku This is a bare-bones Roku that can handle all your streaming needs. It isn't as fast as the Streaming Stick Plus and doesn't include Roku's more useful enhanced remote (which has a microphone for voice control and doesn't require you to point it directly at the TV). It also lacks 4K support and new features like AirPlay. It is, however, just $17 and should be fine for basic streaming. The SE is pretty much identical to the $25 Roku Express, aside from the white color. This has been going back and forth between available and in-store only, and so may depend on the availability at your local Walmart. If you really want this price it's worth checking the link below.

Sarah Tew/CNET Cheap and dead simple, the Roku Express delivers all the joy of Roku's platform, but in a crazy-small package. It comes with a remote, micro-USB and HDMI ports, an HDMI cable, plus a tiny sticker to keep it in place. That said, with the 4K version on sale for just $5 more; that's far and away the better deal. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

The Streambar blends a capable 4K streamer with a dialogue-enhancing soundbar. It even tosses in Bluetooth for good measure. As a cheap way to get both sound and streaming to your TV, this Roku is unbeaten. Read our Roku Streambar review.