Roku owners streaming Super Bowl 2020 without Fox apps: Don't panic

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you depend on a Roku streamer or Roku TV and plan to use it to watch Super Bowl 2020 this Sunday, you might be worried. Maybe you received an email from Roku warning you that Fox's apps would be dropped from your Roku device by the end of the day Friday, just two days before the big game. That's bad news if you were planning on watching the game via the Fox Sports app.

The good news? You have plenty of options for watching the Super Bowl live (well, almost live) on Fox. Here they are.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl in HD on Roku

David Katzmaier/CNET

If you want to stream the Super Bowl in 4K

The Fox Sports app is the only way to stream the game in 4K for free without having to sign up for anything, so Roku owners with 4K TVs who were planning to enjoy the 4K HDR version might feel more panic than others. Relax, you have alternatives too.

Are you a Roku owner looking for a contingency plan to stream the Super Bowl in 4K? Cheapest alternative: sign up for free @fuboTV trial OR buy Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K (+free Fox Sports app) for $35. If it won’t arrive in time, try local Best Buy pickup. https://t.co/OrVY2qtpsx pic.twitter.com/3IkTnlFYgR — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) January 31, 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick 4K is available from Amazon and elsewhere, including stores such as Best Buy if you need one last-minute. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Now playing: Watch this: The latest TV tech comes to Super Bowl 2020 (The Daily...

Maybe Fox Sports won't disappear from Roku after all

This is basically a carriage dispute between Fox and Roku, and as usual customers lose and it all comes down to money. Each side wants you to blame the other to improve its negotiating position. Eventually they'll agree, because, in the end, Roku wants Fox apps and Fox wants to be on Roku devices. In other words, this dispute won't last forever and may wrap up soon -- maybe even before the end of the day.

It pays to have one of the contingency plans above in place now, especially if you're planning a big Super Bowl party, but don't be surprised if Fox's apps reappear quickly, or never drop off at all.

As of press time, the Fox Sports app is still available on Roku.