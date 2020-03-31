Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku owners in the US and Mexico will soon be able to give voice commands in Spanish to launch channels, search for titles, control playback and more on their Roku devices. Roku on Tuesday said its OS 9.3 update will deliver Spanish language support as well as other enhancements to voice commands.

"With Roku OS 9.3, we're adding new functionality to Roku Voice in multiple regions around the globe with the primary goal of delighting our users in their day-to-day use of our devices," said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS, in a release. "We've designed Roku Voice to enable consumers to get to the content they want quickly, allow them to browse in new ways and control their experience with a laser focus on entertainment."

In addition to support for commands in Spanish, Roku added support for news related voice commands in the US such as "show me the news," which will take you to selection of news channels, and "play the news," which will launch a live stream of ABC News on The Roku Channel. Roku said it'll also present voice search results in a more visual, easy to browse display that includes relevant movies, shows and more.

The software update will start rolling out next month and is expected come to all supported streaming players in the coming weeks. Roku TV models will get the update in phases over the coming months, the company said.

