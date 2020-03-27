Roku offers a free month of premium channels amid coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Tew/CNET

While many are staying home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Roku says it wants to help people using its streaming devices "find and watch the content that matters most right now." The company on Friday debuted its "Home Together" initiative.

In addition to highlighting things like news, family entertainment and fitness content, Roku says it's lined up "more than 20 premium partners to offer 30 days of free viewing through extended trials within The Roku Channel." You can access and redeem these extended trials by going to the "Home Together -- Special Offers" row in The Roku Channel on Roku devices or on the web. Some of the channels participating include Showtime, Epix, Noggin, Lifetime Movie Club, Smithsonian and A&E Crime Central. (You can see the full list from Roku below.)

Roku says the offers are available to new subscribers in the US for a limited time. You'll still need to sign up for these extended trials with a valid payment method and cancel before the trial ends to avoid any fees.

Roku isn't the only company offering free streaming video while we're all stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sling TV has extended its Stay In and Sling campaign to let anyone in the US get 14 days of its Sling Blue live TV streaming service for free. There also plenty of free games, ebooks and more to help you survive self-quarantine.

30-day free viewing (visit the Home Together – Special Offers row in The Roku Channel on your Roku device or on the web to redeem your extended free trials*): SHOWTIME

EPIX

Noggin (30-day trial available starting 4/1/20)

Lifetime Movie Club

History Vault

Smithsonian

Hallmark

A&E Crime Central

AcornTV

UMC

UP Faith & Family

FitFusion

GaiamTV

Screambox

Hopster

Shout! Factory

Baeble Music

MHz Choice

ZooMoo

Grokker

Hi-Yah!

Fandor