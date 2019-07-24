Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku is reportedly working on a Wi-Fi extender to help improve video streaming quality throughout the house. The streaming tech company is testing the so-called Roku Relay internally, Bloomberg said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Roku already makes hardware including streaming sticks, set-top boxes, wireless speakers, TV remotes and even TVs. CNET rated the Roku TCL 6 an 8.6 and called it the best-value TV for money as of 2019.

As of May, Roku had around 29 million monthly active users, coming in just behind Amazon's Fire TV's user base of 34 million.

Roku declined to comment on the Wi-Fi extender rumor.