David Katzmaier / CNET

In case you don't have your calendar circled already, I'm here to inform you that next Sunday, May 20, is indeed National Streaming Day.

I had no idea until I read Roku's blog post, which announced a few noteworthy deals for the big day:

Through May 20, Roku is also streaming a handful of shows for free that you'd normally have to pay for. They include season 1 of Billions, The Affair and Ray Donovan (Showtime), season 1 of Get Shorty (Epix), select episodes of The Four, Beat Shazam and Love Connection (Fox) and The Murder of Laci Peterson (A&E). (Disclosure: Showtime is a property of CBS, which owns CNET).

Here's the full list of shows.

You can watch them free on the exclusive Roku Channel. The catch? They have ads.