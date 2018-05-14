In case you don't have your calendar circled already, I'm here to inform you that next Sunday, May 20, is indeed National Streaming Day.
I had no idea until I read Roku's blog post, which announced a few noteworthy deals for the big day:
- Roku Streaming Stick for $40 ($10 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $55 ($15 off)
- Roku Ultra for $90 ($10 off)
Through May 20, Roku is also streaming a handful of shows for free that you'd normally have to pay for. They include season 1 of Billions, The Affair and Ray Donovan (Showtime), season 1 of Get Shorty (Epix), select episodes of The Four, Beat Shazam and Love Connection (Fox) and The Murder of Laci Peterson (A&E). (Disclosure: Showtime is a property of CBS, which owns CNET).
Here's the full list of shows.
You can watch them free on the exclusive Roku Channel. The catch? They have ads.
