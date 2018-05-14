CNET también está disponible en español.

Roku discounts players, offers free TV shows, movies with ads

The occasion? National Streaming Day. Nope, I've never heard of it either, but apparently it's May 20.

In case you don't have your calendar circled already, I'm here to inform you that next Sunday, May 20, is indeed National Streaming Day. 

I had no idea until I read Roku's blog post, which announced a few noteworthy deals for the big day:

Through May 20, Roku is also streaming a handful of shows for free that you'd normally have to pay for. They include season 1 of Billions, The Affair and Ray Donovan (Showtime), season 1 of Get Shorty (Epix), select episodes of The Four, Beat Shazam and Love Connection (Fox) and The Murder of Laci Peterson (A&E). (Disclosure: Showtime is a property of CBS, which owns CNET).

Here's the full list of shows.

You can watch them free on the exclusive Roku Channel. The catch? They have ads.

