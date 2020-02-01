Roku and Fox reach agreement in time to stream Super Bowl 2020

David Katzmaier/CNET

A carriage dispute between Roku and Fox ended Friday evening as the two companies reached an agreement that kept Fox's apps on Roku streamers and Roku TVs. Those apps include the Fox Sports app which will allow free streaming of the Super Bowl, in both standard and 4K resolution, this weekend.

We are delighted that we reached an agreement with FOX to distribute FOX channels on the Roku platform.



Roku customers can stream the Super Bowl through FOX Now, Fox Sports and NFL in addition to other ways. — Roku (@Roku) February 1, 2020

Great news – FOX apps will continue to be on the Roku platform. Thanks for your support and enjoy watching! — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 1, 2020

Earlier on Friday Roku had emailed users warning that "On Jan. 31, 2020, all standalone Fox channels will no longer be available on Roku streaming devices." Fox responded by calling Roku's move "a naked effort to use its customers as pawns." The dispute was resolved less than a day later.

Roku and Fox did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Carriage disputes between networks and traditional linear service providers are common, for example last summer when DirecTV customers briefly lost access to CBS [Note that ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET], but they're also beginning to appear among streaming providers. A deal between Amazon and Disney to carry the Disney Plus service on Amazon Fire TV devices, for example, wasn't struck until days before Disney Plus' launch.