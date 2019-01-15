Roku adds Alex Jones' Infowars channel six months after others banned him

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Roku has added conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars to its platform as a channel. The move, spotted by Digiday earlier on Tuesday, comes six months after Jones and his controversial show were banned by multiple social and video platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

Users noticed Infowars was added on Roku and tweeted at the streaming service seeking answers.

@slpng_giants Hey guys, Roku just Put an Infowars channel up today, here’s some screen shots of my interactions. pic.twitter.com/fqiiUcpsYf — The Hamberdglar (@DanielMadison78) January 15, 2019

Other users condemned Roku for allowing Jones to host his channel Infowars through the streaming platform.

Unfortunately, until you get rid of InfoWars, I have no further use for #Roku tips, channel news, giveaways, or "more". Unit is unplugged and gathering dust.



Anybody who torments parents who've lost their children in a senseless and brutal rampage has no place on Roku. — Greyson Carlisle (@GreysonCarlisle) January 15, 2019

Roku said in an emailed statement that the company sees the controversy about Jones as a matter of opinions and perspectives.

"While the vast majority of all streaming on our platform is mainstream entertainment, voices on all sides of an issue or cause are free to operate a channel. We do not curate or censor based on viewpoint," a Roku spokesperson said. "We're not promoting or being paid to distribute Infowars. We do not have any commercial or advertising relationship with Infowars."

Infowars and Jones' other accounts were widely banned last year. In August, he was kicked off YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and Apple iTunes for violating their policies. Twitter didn't permanently ban Jones and his accounts until September. In the same month, Jones was also kicked out of Apple's App Store.

"While open to many voices, we have policies that prohibit the publication of content that is unlawful, incites illegal activities or violates third-party rights, among other things," said the Roku spokesperson. "If we determine a channel violates these policies, it will be removed. To our knowledge, InfoWars is not currently in violation of these content policies."

Jones is a right-wing conspiracist who's promoted false claims about tragic events such as the 9/11 attacks and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. He's faced at least five defamation lawsuits, including three filed by families of Sandy Hook victims.

Just last week a Connecticut judge ruled that the families of Sandy Hook victims could review the internal marketing and financial documents of Infowars, according to the Associated Press.

