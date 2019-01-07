Rokit Android phones have 3D screens and 'free' health care for under $300

Rokit

Rokit, a new Android phone contender, has blasted into CES 2019 with five phones and a bundle of wide-ranging services that it hopes will pull attention to its startup brand. The surprisingly cheap prices span $35 for the entry-level Rokit One to $275 for the Rokit Pro IO 3D, a phone that includes a 3D screen you can see with your naked eye -- no glasses required -- international Wi-Fi calling and a year of free telemedicine consultations.

Rokit quietly launched in August, making it one of dozens of startups trying to carve a slice of smartphone sales by dangling tantalizingly low prices and services. Although it's been many years since CES was a significant stage for phone unveilings, Rokit's plan to talk up its phones at CES could nab it some attention without being swallowed up in the frenzy of February's Mobile World Congress, the world's largest phone show.

Founded by John Paul DeJoria, who also co-founded Patron tequila and Paul Mitchell haircare, Rokit is backed by entrepreneurial oomph. But the Rokit name is also a rebrand of Rok Mobile, a now-defunct MVNO that resold Verizon's service until July. Rok Mobile is no longer listed as a Rok brand, and its website returns a blank page.

This refreshed Rokit brand is banking on its bundled services to make money and draw in crowds using a freemium model. That is, you'll receive services like 12 months of free international and domestic Wi‐Fi calling on any phone, plus access to family telemedicine and discounted pharmaceuticals, with the option to add coverage for legal services and insurance. After the freebies run out, you'll have to pay to renew the bundle.

Rokit One specs ($35)



Candybar design

2.45-inch display

Camera, 3G/2G, Dual-SIM

Rok Talk with Wi-Fi calling, WhatsApp, Facebook, Bluetooth

Radio, MP3 player





Rokit F-One specs ($40)

Flip phone design



Camera, 3G/2G, Dual-SIM



Rok Talk with Wi-Fi calling, WhatsApp, Facebook, Bluetooth



Radio, MP3 player



Flashlight





Rokit IO Light specs ($90)

Front and dual rear cameras



3G, Dual-SIM



Android Oreo (Go Edition)



Rok Talk with Wi-Fi calling, WhatsApp, Facebook, Bluetooth



12 months of family telemedicine, pharmacy savings included. Option to extend/add other Rokit benefits



Radio, MP3 player, GPS





Rokit IO 3D specs ($170)

Front and dual rear cameras

Android 8.1 Oreo

4G, Dual-SIM, Unlocked

Rok Talk with Wi-Fi calling, WhatsApp, Facebook, Bluetooth

12 months of family telemedicine, pharmacy savings included. Option to extend/ add other Rokit benefits

Fingerprint sensor

Naked eye 3D screen





Rokit Pro IO 3D specs ($275)

Front and dual rear cameras

Android 8.1 Oreo

4G, Dual-SIM, Unlocked

Rok Talk with Wi-Fi calling, WhatsApp, Facebook, Bluetooth

12 months of family telemedicine, pharmacy savings included. Option to extend/ add other Rokit benefits

Fingerprint sensor

Naked eye 3D screen

Gyro compass





Rok Life Services include:



International Wi-Fi Calling

Family Telemedicine 24/7/365

Pharmacy Savings Platform

Family Roadside Assistance

$100k Accidental Death Insurance

$20k Burial Insurance

Family Legal Services

$1m in Identity Theft Insurance

$100 Rok Monthly Rewards Dollars

