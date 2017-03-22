See the end of 'Rogue One' flow perfectly into 'A New Hope'

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" filled a gap in the lore of the Rebel Alliance, serving less as a prequel than an in-between, off-to-the-side-quel. Still, fans of the franchise surely recognized the end of last year's hit installment, which brought things full circle to the beginning of 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope."

Now, as Rogue One is set to be released digitally and on disc, filmmaker Barre Fong has done us all the favor of editing the two films together. The above video mashes up the final scene of "Rogue One" with the beginning of "A New Hope," uniting two parts of a bitter confrontation scene between Princess Leia and Darth Vader.

The video makes clear the lengths "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards went to to ensure continuity between two shoots filmed forty years apart.

One odd side effect of watching the whole thing is the crushing realization that George Lucas' universe will forever carry forward its campy 1970s aesthetic. I mean, did the Rebels really need to wear such insanely huge helmets?

"Rogue One" will come to digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on Friday, and to Blu-ray, DVD and on-demand on April 4, but it won't have the alternate happy ending that was never filmed. You can get the low-down on that here.