Rock on with Powerbeats3 wireless earphones for a funky $75

I've seen more people in my neighborhood out for a routine run recently -- that's especially comforting in a time when nothing is routine. Those joggers have encouraged me to think about exercising outdoors again. I've been doing all my workouts indoors, a combination of the Oculus Quest fitness game Supernatural and some time on the elliptical. If, like me, you're planning to go for a jog, you might want to take the opportunity to upgrade your sports earphones. Right now, you can nab a pair of when you use the exclusive discount code CNETPB3 at checkout.

These earphones generally sell around $90-$100, so this deal should save you at least $15. And you can grab them in any of four colors -- grey, red, blue or green.

When CNET reviewed the Powerbeats3, David Carnoy liked them despite how crowded the field for wireless sports headphones was. He thought they offered a good fit, good sound, and solid battery life. And though these earphones have clearly been around a while -- they first appeared back in 2016 -- they're still competitive with newer models. That's true in part because the Powerbeats3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes pairing them with iPhones as simple as bringing them close together, and Bluetooth connectivity is solid for both Apple and Android phones.

In the review, David said, "I personally wouldn't pay $200 for it, particularly since there are equally good or better options out for there less." Well, guess what? You can get them for a third of what they sold for then. Right now they're within $5 of the cheapest we've ever seen these Powerbeats, and that completely changes the calculus of that decision. Now, they're almost a steal.

