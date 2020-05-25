Rock on: Get a Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth speaker for $400

Marshall

There's no question that Marshall is leveraging its iconic history as the amplifier that powered decades of rock 'n' roll in its Bluetooth speakers, and I am fine with that. All of Marshall's speakers look more or less like vintage stage amps, but perhaps no more so than the Woburn II, which measures 16 x 12 x 7.9 inches and weighs 19 pounds -- it's as big as a typical practice amp, so it doesn't look like a dollhouse amplifier. From the analog dials on top to the leather-wrapped case to the classic speaker grille in front, it looks like the real deal, but it's a Bluetooth speaker. From now through June 1, you can get the , which is $100 off the usual price.

The Woburn II is a fully modern Bluetooth 5 speaker that supports high-fidelity aptX audio, and when used with Marshall's mobile app, you can tweak the audio with a five-band equalizer, or just use the bass and treble controls on the top of the amp… I mean, speaker. In addition to Bluetooth (which can connect to two different devices), there's an AUX-in port so you can plug in an external sound source. One thing to be aware of: This isn't a portable speaker, so there's no battery in there. You need to plug it in to use it.

Bonus Marshall deal: If you're in the market for a set of headphones and love the classic Marshall vibe, take a look at the Marshall Major III wireless on-Ear headphones. These are also Bluetooth and aptX-compatible, and are finished in the same leather wrap as the Woburn II. Right now, the , which is 47% off the usual price of $150.

Like the amp-inspired speakers, I love the vintage look of these headphones, yet they offer modern creature comforts like 30 hours of runtime between charges and an on-ear knob to control playback, volume and power.

