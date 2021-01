Mike Bowers/Facebook

Unusual rocks and minerals are fun to collect, but when you stumble upon a rock formation that looks like a Muppet, that's extra special. Check out this blue agate. When split in half, it looks a lot like the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster.

Lucas Fassari found the unusual rock in November in the Brazil region of Rio Grande do Sul, according to American geologist Mike Bowers, the current owner of the rock. Bowers posted information on the unusual find to his Facebook page this week.

"I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there," Bowers said in an interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday. "I have seen others, but here you have it complete (both sides)."

Before the non-descript rock was split, it looked a lot like a gray egg. But once broken in half, the rock is revealed to contain blue quartz crystals that look a lot like a very happy Cookie Monster.

Cookie Monster agate from Brazil As I am completely submerged by requests to use the video, going forward this video is exclusively managed by Kennedy News & Media (so all of you whom I said you could use my video still can). To license or use in a commercial player please contact news@kennedynews.co.uk. Thanks Posted by Mike Bowers on Saturday, January 16, 2021

To celebrate the rock's uncanny resemblance to the Cookie Monster, Bowers uploaded a video to Facebook featuring the blue rock along with a song from Sesame Street where Cookie Monster sings about the letter C.

Already, Bowers is being hounded by excited stone and mineral collectors who want to own the unusual agate for themselves.

"This is very unusual. There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face... there are many approximate ones but rare to find clear well defined like that," Bowers said. "Prices can be very high. I was proposed over $10,000 by five different buyers."

No word yet whether Bowers plans to actually sell the whimsical rock.