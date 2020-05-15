Rock band Devo selling energy dome face shields for coronavirus protection

Devo store

Is any band more prepped for a pandemic than Devo, the surreal, futuristic rockers famed for their yellow jumpsuits and red energy dome helmets? Now the group is selling coronavirus merchandise, including not just themed face masks, but Devo's iconic red plastic energy dome, complete with clear plastic face shield.

On Friday, the band's official Twitter account tweeted the news that a new official Devo online store was open, selling personal protection equipment and more.

Newly launched Official DEVO Online Store OPEN NOW! Personal Protection Equipment & more! https://t.co/UEx2olS2wq pic.twitter.com/it6aK3fmLg — DEVO (@DEVO) May 15, 2020

A link to Devo's official site takes shoppers to a merchandise site that was up and down sporadically when I tried to visit it Friday afternoon. But on the occasions when the site was up, it advertised preorders for the "Devo energy dome PPE (personal protection equipment) kit," priced at $49.98 (£41.25, AU$77.89).

"The dome is solid and the attached shield is clear, but it's what you can't see that gets you!" the site said. "Stay safe from invisible particles and unwanted bodily fluids in this coordinated, disease-blocking, Devo Energy Dome PPE kit headgear. The shield attaches to your Energy Dome via Velcro. It's simple and it's safe!"

The store also sells two varieties of Devo-themed cotton face masks (without the shield), as well as Devo T-shirts, and the energy dome hat and face shields can also be purchased separately.

"Energy domes were visionary in 1980 ... now they're essential PPE in 2020," wrote one Twitter user.

Energy domes were visionary in 1980...now they're essential PPE in 2020. pic.twitter.com/akq0Sl4NoY — dougmaltby (@dougmaltby) May 15, 2020

Devo first wore the red energy domes as part of their stage outfits in 1980. Co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh told USA Today in 2009 that he and fellow co-founder Jerry Casale designed the headgear for aesthetic reasons.

"We were influenced both by German Bauhaus movement and geometric fashion, and Aztec temples," Mothersbaugh said. "We just liked the look. It looked good, and it didn't look like any other bands out there. We weren't interested in wearing groovy hats or groovy clothing. We kind of looked like Lego toys or something by the time we got those on our heads, and that was a positive thing."