Robots can now complete tasks by simply observing humans

It's hard to suppress the gnawing anxiety that every human being on this planet will be completely redundant within a decade.

And thanks to NVIDIA, that process is about to be accelerated.

NVIDIA announced Sunday that a team of researchers has built a first-of-its-kind deep learning-based system that allows robots to learn how to do a task by simply watching human beings do that task. The technology is designed to enhance communication between humans and robots, and help them work more seamlessly together in the workplace.

Yeah. Sure. That's what they want you to think.

"For robots to perform useful tasks in real-world settings, it must be easy to communicate the task to the robot; this includes both the desired result and any hints as to the best means to achieve that result," explained the researchers. "With demonstrations, a user can communicate a task to the robot and provide clues as to how to best perform the task."

You can see the process in action below.

Obviously the tech is in its infancy. Today they are moving blocks and toy cars, but tomorrow? Christ, who knows.

The team is presenting its research at International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) this week.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.