Robot conquers Rubik's Cube one-handed in another sign we're all doomed

If solving a Rubik's Cube wasn't hard enough already, you can now test your skills against the dextrous new artificial intelligence system created by OpenAI. In an 18-second video posted to the company's Twitter account Tuesday, OpenAI's new robot masters the cube quickly with a single, human-like robotic hand.

"This is an unprecedented level of dexterity for a robot, and is hard even for humans to do," OpenAI tweeted.

We've trained an AI system to solve the Rubik's Cube with a human-like robot hand.



The system trains in an imperfect simulation and quickly adapts to reality: https://t.co/O04izt3KvO pic.twitter.com/8lGhU2pPck — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 15, 2019

Earlier this year, researchers at the University of California at Irvine unveiled an AI algorithm (sans robot arm) that can analyze more than 10 billion possible combinations to solve a Rubik's cube in just over a second.

OpenAI's robot still hasn't perfected its technique, though. It only solves the cube 60% of the time, according to the company's blog. But it raised the bar when it proved able to adapt and respond to outside interference -- like being prodded by a stuffed giraffe or having two fingers tied together during training.

This is just the latest example of robot dexterity to remind us that we might want to play nice with our mechanical friends. Last month, Boston Dynamics' nearly 5-foot-tall Atlas robot showed off some new gymnastic skills. The company's Spot robot dog, which is now officially on sale, has also twerked to Bruno Mars and worked together in a pack to haul a truck across a parking lot.

Originally published Oct. 15.

Update, Oct. 16: Adds more details about robot advancements.