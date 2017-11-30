'Robocop,' 'Rocky' and 'Space Jam' arrive online

Orion

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long and worth listening to.

Hulu picked up a ton of new movies on the first of December. We're going to highlight just a few here. You can catch the original version of "Robocop" along with its two sequels on Hulu starting the first of December. Five "Rocky" movies hit Hulu. The "Rocky" series seems to come and go on these streaming services quite regularly.

Over on HBO Now, you can catch the season finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on Dec. 3. I've watched most of the season and it's quite enjoyable if you like Larry David's sense of humor. If you don't like his sense of humor, you will absolutely hate the latest season of "Curb."

