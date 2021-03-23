Marvel's Black Widow delayed to July 9 OnePlus 9 Pro review Android apps crashing, Google's fix Krispy Kreme free doughnuts William Shatner's AI Track your stimulus check

Robinhood reportedly confidentially files for IPO

The investing app is getting close to selling its own stock.

Robinhood

Will you be able to buy Robinhood stock soon?

 Getty Images

Robinhood, the investing app popular among millennials and central to the GameStop stock controversy, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering according to Bloomberg report Monday. The company has been reportedly looking to go public for months.

In January, video game retailer GameStop saw its stock skyrocket thanks to traders on Reddit. Robinhood made the controversial move of preventing users from buying stock in the retailer during the trading frenzy, causing a huge backlash from users. The investing app also became the target of lawmakers and regulators, leading to a congressional hearing and investigations about Robinhood's decisions.

Robinhood didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.