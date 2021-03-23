Robinhood reportedly confidentially files for IPO

Robinhood, the investing app popular among millennials and central to the GameStop stock controversy, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering according to Bloomberg report Monday. The company has been reportedly looking to go public for months.
In January, video game retailer GameStop saw its stock skyrocket thanks to traders on Reddit. Robinhood made the controversial move of preventing users from buying stock in the retailer during the trading frenzy, causing a huge backlash from users. The investing app also became the target of lawmakers and regulators, leading to a congressional hearing and investigations about Robinhood's decisions.
Robinhood didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
